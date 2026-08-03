Paso Robles man arrested for allegedly using tractor to crush car

Authorities arrested a Paso Robles man after he used a front loader tractor to crush a car after an argument.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office

On Saturday, August 1 around 12:03 am, deputies responded to a 911 call in the 1700-block of Sinton Road in Santa Maria for a report of a suspect driving a front loader tractor into an occupied car.

When deputies arrived, they say they found a crushed car with severe damage.

Deputies say a female adult was a passenger in the vehicle when 38-year-old Levi Gaze from Paso Robles rammed the car with a tractor several times.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office

The passenger in the car was able to escape without being seriously injured before Gaze allegedly used the bucket to further destroy the vehicle.

Deputies determined that Gaze allegedly used the front loader to destroy the car following a dispute.

Gaze was taken into custody he was booked on felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism.

He was also booked on an outstanding no-bail warrant from San Luis Obispo County.

Gaze is being held without bail.