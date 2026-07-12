Pavement preservation project to begin along Highway 101 in Santa Maria

Santa Barbara County has announced a pavement preservation project along Highway 101 through Santa Maria.

Travelers on Highway 101 will encounter lane reductions and ramp closures in both directions from north of the Betteravia Road crossing over to the Santa Maria River Bridge.

Construction crews will be working near Stowell Road, Main Street, Donovan Road, and the Highway 135/Broadway interchange.

The project will begin on Sunday, July 12, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., with work continuing from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday. The project is expected to be completed by the end of September 2026.

According to Caltrans, during construction this week, travelers should expect delays of up to 10 minutes.