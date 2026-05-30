Pioneer Valley High School Unified Track Team heads to state championships

Pioneer Valley High School's Unified Track and Field Team received a special sendoff Friday as students, staff, and family members lined the campus before the team departed for the California State Championships in Clovis.

The unified track program pairs students with and without disabilities in competitive athletics. For student-athlete Alaki Ronquillo, the journey to California's biggest high school track and field stage began with a simple invitation.

"It turned out pretty good back then when I, like, started and even, like, coach Davis asked me if I wanted to join the track and field and I said, 'Oh yes, I want to join and meet new friends along the way,'" Alaki said.

His mother, Johanna Ronquillo, said watching her son reach this level has been rewarding.

"I think they work so hard and I think it just makes them strive to continue to get higher in the races and actually make it to state," Johanna said.

The sendoff drew students, staff, and family members to the Santa Maria campus to cheer the unified athletes on their way. For Johanna, showing up for her son and his teammates is a priority.

"It's a lot as a parent, but we're down to support all of them and just make sure that they are there and that we can help them as much as we can," she said.

Head track and field coach Ben Alberry said the program has gained momentum since it launched in 2023.

"I knew that we had a lot of students here that, you know, would benefit from being able to join a track team when they don't normally get to, or they don't have the ability to," Alberry said.

This year marks the largest group of athletes Pioneer Valley has sent to the state championships. Alberry said the experience itself is what matters most.

"I just want them to make lifelong, you know, memories. Something that they'll always remember," Alberry said.

After a day of travel and competition in Clovis, the athletes compete Friday night, representing their school, their community, and the friendships they have built along the way.

Alaki summed up the moment with gratitude for everyone who helped him get there.

"Shout out to everyone... Mr. Davis, Coach Alberry and a lot of people too... my friends, family, everybody around me," he said.

