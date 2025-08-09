Pioneer Valley High School welcomes hundreds of new freshmen

Pioneer Valley High School hosted its Link Crew Orientation, where they welcomed about 800 incoming freshmen. The student-led orientation featured a series of team-building activities and a campus tour at the end.

To make the environment more fun, some student leaders and freshmen dressed up in costumes they created. Some costumes included firefighter gear, party hats, Hawaiian leis, and more.

Jay Edwards, a teacher at PVHS, said the program helps create a positive culture within the school and that it creates more connections between freshmen and upperclassmen.

"Even to see them come into the closing assembly and the transformation that they've made is just night and day, where they feel like you know, this school is our school too, I belong here, I'm a part of this community," said Edwards.