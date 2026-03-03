Police activity near Santa Maria High School prompts temporary secure mode

Students at Santa Maria High School experienced a brief disruption today after police activity was reported about one block north of campus according to school district officials.

According to Kenny Klein, Public Information Officer for the Santa Maria Union High School District, the incident happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

“As a precautionary measure, at the recommendation of local police, we placed our campus in secure mode, keeping students in their classrooms for approximately 60 minutes,” Klein said.

Klein says the precaution was lifted once the Santa Maria Police Department determined that all potential threats had been eliminated.

The campus then returned to its normal schedule without further incident.

District officials emphasized that the decision to implement secure mode was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure student and staff safety.