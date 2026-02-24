Police identify Nipomo woman killed in Santa Maria hit-and-run

Two people are dead after separate hit-and-run crashes less than a day apart at the same Santa Maria intersection, and police are still searching for the driver responsible for the second death.

The first crash happened Saturday night just before midnight at Blosser Road and Bunny Avenue, when a driver hit a pedestrian and then took off.

"We were able to identify and locate the suspect vehicle and contact the driver who identified himself as the driver and admitted to consuming alcohol," Officer Nick Barton said.

Police say that driver was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on multiple felony charges.

The victim was identified as 46-year-old Maria Juarez Moreno of Nipomo. Her son was at the scene, where he left a bouquet of roses. He spoke off-camera and said he is still in disbelief over the news of his mother's passing.

Less than a day later, officers were called back to the same area Sunday evening after a report of a person down in the roadway.

"The vehicle struck the bicyclist that was traveling southbound and there was no brakes applied and no evasive maneuvers," Barton said.

"And that's something that is indicative of a under the influence collision is where there's no reaction to the hazard that's in front of you," Barton said.

Police say the bicyclist died at the scene. The driver who hit him has not been found.

Consuelo Cora who lives in the area said she witnessed the aftermath of the second crash.

"Everything here was already blocked off and we saw that they already had a man over there," Cora said.

Barton says the stretch of road near Blosser Road and Bunny Avenue is a known problem area for speeding.

"It's an area that we have a lot of speeding citations that we give out in that area for the reason that it's a straight ... seemingly to the people driving ... wide roadway," Barton said.

KSBY submitted a public records request to Santa Maria Police to find out how many traffic collisions have been reported near Blosser Road and Bunny Avenue during 2024, 2025, and so far in 2026. A response has not yet been received.

The Santa Maria Police Department is reminding drivers to slow down, stay off their phones, and never get behind the wheel impaired. Anyone with information — especially video — is asked to contact police.