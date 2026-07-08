Potential scam in Santa Maria targeting water customers

Some Santa Maria residents have recently been targeted by scammers claiming that the city’s water is contaminated, according to officials with the city's Utilities Department.

The scam is reportedly an attempt to sell residents water treatment units.

City officials say Santa Maria’s water is safe for drinking and use and is tested regularly.

The city said employees will never visit a property without proper identification, and any concerns should be addressed directly to the Utilities Department at (805) 925-0951 ext. 7270.

