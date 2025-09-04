Potential scam targets water customers in Santa Maria

The City of Santa Maria is warning the public about a potential scam aimed at local water customers. These scammers are going door-to-door falsely claiming the City’s water supply is contaminated. These people are urging residents to avoid using or drinking the water without further treatment and are attempting to sell water treatment devices based on these misleading claims.

City officials say the water in Santa Maria is safe for drinking and use. The city regularly tests the water quality to ensure the water consistently meets all health and safety standards.

Residents are reminded that City employees will always carry proper identification and will not visit properties without it. Any questions about water safety should be directed to the Utilities Department at (805) 925-0951, ext. 7270.

If you experience suspicious or unsafe interactions, please report them to the Santa Maria Police Department’s non-emergency line at (805) 925-0951, ext. 2277.

The city is reminding residents to remain vigilant and to always verify information through official City channels.