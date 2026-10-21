Power outage impacts some Santa Maria PG&E customers

A power outage was affecting some Santa Maria PG&E customers on Thursday.

According to a Santa Maria Fire captain, the department was notified shortly before 10:30 a.m. of a power line on fire near Santa Maria High at Stowell Road and South Lincoln Street.

KSBY A power line on fire in Santa Maria on Oct. 21, 2026

PG&E reports the outage started shortly before 11 a.m., around the time fire crews and PG&E arrived on scene.

As of 11:22 a.m., 1,319 customers, including businesses, were affected, but a short time later, power had been restored to all but 453 customers.

The road in the area is closed.

In Northern San Luis Obispo County, two other power outages were impacting more than 2,000 PG&E customers in the areas of Highway 58, State Route 229, and Highway 46.

PG&E listed both outages as being storm-related.

For more information on current PG&E outages, click here.