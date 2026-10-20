Prescribed burn planned for Tepusquet Canyon area near Santa Maria

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is planning a prescribed burn in Tepusquet Canyon east of Santa Maria later this month or early November as part of an ongoing effort to reduce wildfire fuels and restore native vegetation.

Fire officials say crews intend to burn almost 300 acres of brush and oak understory over a two-day period near Tepusquet Road.

The project is designed to reduce non-native grasses, promote native bluff scrub vegetation and help lower wildfire risk in the area.

Officials say before the burn takes place, air quality agencies from San Luis Obispo to Ventura counties, along with the California Air Resources Board, will coordinate to minimize smoke impacts on surrounding communities.

The burn will only be conducted when weather and air quality conditions are favorable and smoke can be directed away from populated areas. If conditions are not suitable, the burn will be postponed.

Community members may see or smell smoke during the burn. Health officials advise limiting outdoor activity when smoke is present, especially for children, older adults and people with heart or lung conditions.

More information about the planned burn and other prescribed fire projects can be found here: Prescribed Burns Map.