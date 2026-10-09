Probation search in Santa Maria leads to seizure of guns and ammunition

A probation compliance check in Santa Maria led to the seizure of 11 firearms and several thousand rounds of ammunition on Thursday, October 8.

Santa Maria Police Department

According to the Santa Maria Police Department, officers conducted a probation search at a home in the city around 4 p.m. Officers say they discovered thousands of rounds of live ammunition in various calibers.

Police say they also recovered 11 firearms, including rifles, semi-automatic handguns, revolvers and shotguns. Investigators said several of the weapons had features consistent with assault weapons, and officers also found multiple large-capacity magazines.

Authorities say the firearms and ammunition belonged to a man who was on felony probation and banned from having weapons or ammunition.

The suspect was arrested and booked into jail on multiple felony weapons charges. Police have not released the suspect's name.