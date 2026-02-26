Public workshop planned to discuss Santa Maria trash rate increase proposal

Santa Maria residents could soon see a hike in their trash bills.

The city's utilities department is proposing new solid waste collection rates. A public workshop is coming up next month to explain the proposed changes.

Currently, a single 65-gallon residential cart is $40.75 a month. Under the proposal, that rate could reach $53.92 a month by fiscal year 2029-2030.

For a 95-gallon cart, the monthly rate would go from $51.13 to $64.49 over that same timeframe.

City staff will break down the rate-setting process and take questions at a public workshop on Wednesday, March 18 at 5:30 p.m. in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library.