Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunitySanta Maria

Actions

Public workshop planned to discuss Santa Maria trash rate increase proposal

City of Santa Maria
KSBY
City of Santa Maria
Posted
and last updated

Santa Maria residents could soon see a hike in their trash bills.

The city's utilities department is proposing new solid waste collection rates. A public workshop is coming up next month to explain the proposed changes.

Currently, a single 65-gallon residential cart is $40.75 a month. Under the proposal, that rate could reach $53.92 a month by fiscal year 2029-2030.

For a 95-gallon cart, the monthly rate would go from $51.13 to $64.49 over that same timeframe.

City staff will break down the rate-setting process and take questions at a public workshop on Wednesday, March 18 at 5:30 p.m. in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community