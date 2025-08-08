Raids, redistricting, and more: Rep. Salud Carbajal hosts town hall event in Santa Maria

Concerned community members gathered in Santa Maria to press Rep. Salud Carbajal on issues critical to them.

The 24th District congressman held the town hall this evening at Allan Hancock College.

Carbajal spoke about a handful of issues, including democracy, Medicare, the Jeffrey Epstein case, and much more.

A question-and-answer session followed, with community members covering an even wider array of issues, including recent local immigration enforcement raids.

"I recently attended a raid in Carpinteria that was brought to my attention by my constituents," Carbajal said in response to a question about Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids on the Central Coast. "[...] I got many calls personally, my office got calls, and I went to see firsthand what was going on. As a member of Congress, I wanted to witness what was transpiring."

The immigration enforcement raids locally last month were part of President Donald Trump's promise to crack down on people deemed to be in the country unlawfully.

Glass House, the legal marijuana grower in Carpinteria whose facility was raided, said earlier this week that nine of its employees were detained in that raid.

Carbajal was also asked about Gov. Gavin Newsom's proposed plan to redraw the state's House district map if Texas officials follow through on their attempt to redistrict. Texas officials are pushing for a redistricting plan that would net them five additional House seats.

"The governor has said, 'We're not going to stand idly by,'" Carbajal said. "I support that."

Carbajal said it's his understanding that the measure being considered would go before voters in November. It would protect the state's independent redistricting commission, he said, and would adhere to the Voting Rights Act.