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Registered sex offender arrested in child abuse material case

Brandon Johnson faces federal charges of allegedly producing and distributing child sexual abuse material following a joint FBI and Santa Maria Police investigation.
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A registered sex offender has been arrested for allegedly producing and distributing child sexual abuse material.

A joint investigation by the Santa Maria Police Department and FBI led to the arrest of Brandon Johnson.

Johnson is scheduled to appear in federal court Wednesday, June 24.

Investigators believe there could be more victims. Anyone with information can reach out to the Santa Maria Police Department at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2460 or the FBI at 1800-CALL-FBI or online at tips.fbi.gov.

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