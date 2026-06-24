Registered sex offender arrested in child abuse material case

A registered sex offender has been arrested for allegedly producing and distributing child sexual abuse material.

A joint investigation by the Santa Maria Police Department and FBI led to the arrest of Brandon Johnson.

A joint investigation by the Santa Maria Police Department and the FBI led to the arrest of Brandon Johnson, a registered sex offender, for allegedly producing and distributing child sexual abuse material. Johnson will appear in Federal Court on Wednesday, 6/25. Anyone with… pic.twitter.com/xe1WGJ4nDF — FBI Los Angeles (@FBILosAngeles) June 24, 2026

Johnson is scheduled to appear in federal court Wednesday, June 24.

Investigators believe there could be more victims. Anyone with information can reach out to the Santa Maria Police Department at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2460 or the FBI at 1800-CALL-FBI or online at tips.fbi.gov.

