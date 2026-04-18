Registration for Santa Maria youth summer camps opens May 1st

The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is encouraging families to start planning summer activities for children. Registration for the 2026 Youth Summer Camps opens on Friday, May 1

The camps run from June through August and are available for youth ages 4 to 14. Pre-registration is required and can be completed online through the department's website.

Financial assistance is available for families. Applications can be picked up at the department office located at 615 South McClelland or found on the city website under Recreation and Parks.

Officials say the programs provide safe, structured, and engaging activities throughout the community. Campers can participate in aquatics, outdoor exploration, travel experiences, STEM learning, and creative play.

A list of camp opportunities and more information can be found through this link.