Representative Salud Carbajal secures $3.8 million for Santa Maria Airport

U.S. Representative Salud Carbajal has secured over $3.8 million in federal funding for major upgrades at the Santa Maria Airport.

The grant, part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will support improvements to Runway 12/30 strengthening its structure and extending its lifespan.

Representative Carbajal, a senior member of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, says the upgrades are essential for keeping the Central Coast connected and travelers safe.

The airport’s general manager, Martin Pehl, thanked Carbajal for his ongoing support, calling the funding vital to the airport’s future growth.

This investment is one of many brought to the region through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law now delivering over a billion dollars to Central Coast projects since 2021.