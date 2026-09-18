Residents invited to help shape Broadway corridor at ongoing public meetings

Residents had an opportunity Thursday to share feedback on the future of State Route 135 during public listening sessions hosted by the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments as part of the State Route 135 Comprehensive Corridor Study.

The sessions, held at the Santa Maria Public Library and Patterson Road Elementary School, focused on gathering community input about transportation needs and potential improvements along the Broadway corridor between Clark Avenue and U.S. 101.

The study, led by SBCAG in partnership with the city of Santa Maria, Santa Barbara County and Caltrans District 5, is examining how people travel along and experience the corridor while identifying possible improvements.

Attendees were able to meet with the project team, review study materials and provide feedback. Spanish interpretation was available at all in-person sessions.

“The goal at this stage is not to present the community with a predetermined solution,” said SBCAG Transportation Planner Maya Kulkarni. “We are gathering information, looking closely at existing conditions and listening to the people who use this corridor, so the options considered as the study moves forward reflect both the technical analysis and local experience.”

Additional opportunities for public input are scheduled Friday, September 18 at the Santa Maria Public Library, with sessions from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Community members can also meet with the project team during Santa Maria Downtown Fridays from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 25.

An online survey remains available for people who live, work, travel or do business along the corridor. SBCAG is also accepting applications through Sept. 20 for its 11-member Stakeholder Advisory Committee.