Ribbon cutting ceremony marks major upgrade at Santa Maria Air Tanker Base

Fire officials on Tuesday held a ribbon cutting ceremony of their newly renovated operations center at the Santa Maria Air Tanker Base, a facility they say will improve efficiency and provide much-needed relief for pilots and crews during California’s peak wildfire season.

The $540,000 project, funded by the federal government and managed through the Central Coast Jet Center, covered the construction of a second-floor command space and modifications to the downstairs.

Air Tanker Base Manager Miguel Quiz said the expansion finally gives staff room to operate after years of working in tight quarters.

“When operations happened, we’d have timekeepers, airport staff, everyone in and out of here. This is the brain of the operation,” Quiz said .

The new upstairs hub adds visibility to aircraft activity on the ramp, while creating separation from public areas. Brian Sexton, unit aviation officer for the Los Padres National Forest, said the upgrades will make a big difference during fire season.

“This lease with the airport finally got funding to build out the upstairs and downstairs. Now our pilots and employees have a proper space to work out of,” Sexton said.

Crews also now have access to a kitchen, break areas, and a pilot ready room, amenities designed to reduce stress and fatigue during long shifts. David Perez, an air tanker base manager, said the ergonomic layout makes the job easier.

“The setup of the operations room and equipment allows for proper fatigue management. It helps when we’re working long hours,” Perez said.

Contract pilot Wayne Pliss, who has flown out of the base since 2018, said the new facility is already making a difference.

“It’s critical. We can be out there for hours. When we get back, it’s nice to have a place to unwind and debrief before heading back out,” Pliss said.

Officials say the Santa Maria base is one of only three in California capable of loading a DC-10 Air Tanker, a critical advantage during major fires. With more space to coordinate, train, and rest, leaders hope the upgrades will help keep wildfire response fast, efficient, and safe.