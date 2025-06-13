Ribbon-cutting event marks change in ownership at Santa Maria Valley Railroad

Rail management company OmniTRAX is reported to have begun operations at the Santa Maria Valley Railroad.

A ribbon-cutting event was held on Thursday, where state and local leaders met with OmniTRAX officials to commemorate the occasion.

Those in attendance included Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino, OmniTRAX Co-CEO Dean Piacente, Santa Barbara County District 4 Supervisor Bob Nelson, and Santa Maria Valley Railroad president Rob Himoto.

For the past two decades, the Coast Belle Rail Corporation has been the local owner of the railroad, according to an OmniTrax press release.

In March 2025, the two companies announced they would be entering a partnership to operate the line.

“By combining Coast Belle’s local passion with the national reach of OmniTRAX, we can bring new customers to the line and new jobs to the Central Coast,” said Piacente.

Officials say the 14.7 mile-long Santa Maria Valley Railroad is 114-years-old.