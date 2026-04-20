Richard's Ranch housing project near Orcutt faces setback after county rejects tax agreement

A proposed housing development near Orcutt is facing a major setback after county leaders rejected a key agreement for the project.

The Richard's Ranch project, located near Union Valley Parkway, cannot move forward with plans to annex the land into the City of Santa Maria without a tax-sharing agreement.

During a recent Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors meeting, the board voted 3 to 1 to reject the agreement tied to the project. Fourth District County Supervisor Bob Nelson signaled where he stood prior to the vote.

"I am going to eventually make a motion after my colleagues make their comments to support staff recommendation here and reject the tax exchange agreement," Nelson said.

County staff noted the financial toll the project would take on the area.

"The estimated net impact to the county is $212,000 a year, creating a structural deficit," county staff said.

The decision leaves the future of the project, which has been years in the making, uncertain.

Greg Kintzey, pastor of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, which sits directly behind the proposed site, discussed the project a year ago. A year later, he says the county's decision does not come as a surprise.

"It seems like that was probably going to take place and that'll be interesting to see how things develop at this point, but I'm not surprised at that decision," Kintzey said.

Joan Simonsen is an Orcutt resident who attended community meetings through the church to learn more about the project. She says while she understands the need for housing, she worries about congestion.

"I think the reason a lot [of] my neighbors and I [were] against the proposal was the density. There were just so many units going to be just kind of crammed onto this... it's really a beautiful piece of property," Simonsen said.

Kintzey says the character of this area is partly why some residents have been so protective of it.

"Of all the places I've lived in California, which have been many, this is one of the few places where I felt very, very close to nature because it's all around here," Kintzey said.

