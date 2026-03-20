Righetti High School Marimba Band and Ballet Folklórico prepares for annual Big Show performance

The Righetti High School Marimba Band and Ballet Folklórico is preparing for its 47th annual "Big Show" this weekend at the Ethel Pope Auditorium in Santa Maria.

The event features music and dancing that highlight the diverse world of Mexican and Latino music and folk dance.

This year's theme is "Una Vereda Tropical." Organizers say the showcase will take the audience on a journey through the "tropical path" that connects the heart of Mexico to the vibrant rhythms of the Caribbean and South America.

The performance features 21 dances and 17 songs, ranging from Danza Azteca to Brazilian Bossa Nova and the high-energy salsa of Colombia and Panama.

The Righetti High School Marimba Band and Ballet Folklórico group is now in its 51st year since being founded in 1975 by Ricardo Gabaldón Sr. The program boasts more than 1,900 performances in its history, including trips to Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Alabama.

Ricardo Gabaldón Jr. is now in his 12th year directing the program, continuing the work started by his father.

"I think it's kind of written in their DNA and it kind of sings to their heart chords," Gabaldón Jr. said about the effect the program has on students. "It just really gets them out of their shell and they kind of build self-esteem and find a way of expressing their pride in their culture and their heritage."

The group consists of 37 student members.

The two-hour program will take place Friday, March 20, and Saturday, March 21, at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. at the historic auditorium, located at Santa María High School. Advance tickets are available for $15 at the Righetti Student Business Office, and tickets at the door will cost $20.