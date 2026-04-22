Righetti High School student found with gun on campus, sheriff says

A Righetti High School student was arrested Wednesday morning after he was found to have a loaded handgun on campus, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's officials say the Santa Maria Police Department had an arrest warrant for the student, identified as 18-year-old Felix Alejandro Antonio-Leon. After detaining Antonio-Leon on campus, a school resource deputy reportedly searched him and found the gun.

Antonio-Leon was booked into the Northern Branch Jail on a felony charge of possession of a firearm on school grounds, according to the sheriff's office, with additional charges expected related to the warrant.

According to the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District (SMJUHSD), there were no other students or staff in the immediate area when the weapon was found, and sheriff's officials say there was no need for a lockdown during the arrest.

In a statement, SMJUHSD Public Information Officer Kenny Klein said, "The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority. We are working closely with law enforcement to ensure all appropriate legal and disciplinary actions are taken. We remain committed to maintaining a safe learning environment for our entire school community. Counseling services are being made available to any students or staff members who may require support."

KSBY News has reached out to the Santa Maria Police Department for more information related to the arrest warrant but has not yet heard back.

