Rosemary Farm to donate more than 100,000 eggs to California military bases

SANTA MARIA, CA — Santa Maria based business, Rosemary Farm, is donating more than 140,000 eggs to military bases across California to support military families impacted by the government shutdown.

Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County is among the locations receiving a donation.

Farm officials say the company aims to bridge the gap between military families and their support programs. In February 2025, the Santa Maria egg producer donated 324,000 eggs to Los Angeles fire victims through nonprofit Gather for Good and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

Rosemary Farm sources its eggs from producers in California and South Dakota that meet ethical hen treatment standards

The farm was established in 1925 by Captain G. Allan Hancock.