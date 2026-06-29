Santa Barbara County considers trail connecting Santa Maria and Guadalupe

Santa Barbara County leaders are considering a plan that could transform a stretch of the Santa Maria River Levee into a multi-use trail connecting Santa Maria and Guadalupe.

The county has released a draft Environmental Impact Report for the proposed 6.7-mile Santa Maria Levee Trail. The release does not mean the project has been approved — it marks the beginning of a public review process that will help shape what the project could look like in the future.

For many North County residents, the levee is already part of their daily routine. Sophia Garcia, a trail user who grew up in the area, said the space holds personal meaning for her.

"I've grown up going on family walks in the afternoons. It's really peaceful watching the sunset right behind the levee…riding bikes with friends on the trail after school," Garcia said.

Fellow trail user Mike Arebalo said he has noticed the levee growing in popularity in recent years.

"I normally come out here on my morning rides and it used to be a little more desolate not so many people coming out here but surprisingly over like I said over the past couple of years there's been quite a few people on bikes I see them in the mornings," Arebalo said.

Supporters say the project could expand access to safe outdoor recreation and provide an alternative route for walkers, runners, and cyclists.

Alma Hernandez, a district representative for County Supervisor Joann Hartmann, said the proposal reflects a long-held community goal.

"The proposal is to go ahead and open it up all the way...stretching out to Guadalupe...it's been a long standing community vision to be able to create more outdoor recreation spaces that are safe," Hernandez said.

The draft Environmental Impact Report identified potential impacts to agricultural resources, air quality, and sensitive plant and wildlife species. The report also outlines mitigation measures aimed at reducing those impacts.

Arebalo said he sees the trail expansion as a benefit.

"I think that's actually beneficial because as I explained to you I go out past that direction...and I've took that ride completely to the train tracks in Guadalupe multiple times...it would be nice if it was updated," Arebalo said.

Hernandez said the draft report opens the door for continued community input.

"It's the next step in being able to assess you know what impacts it's going to have and then give an opportunity for the community to continue to share their support for the trail and continue to share their ideas and how we can make this thing work," Hernandez said.

Garcia said she supports connecting the two cities.

"I think it's a good idea to connect the two cities...it makes it more easier and accessible to people who just want to ride their bikes...not having to go through the fields...I definitely like the idea to expand on it more," Garcia said.

The county will hold a public hearing on the draft Environmental Impact Report Tuesday, June 30th, at 3 p.m. at the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Administration Building in Santa Maria.