Santa Barbara County Fair kicks off its final week

The Santa Barbara County Fair kicks off its final stretch this week, offering a variety of entertainment and activities for fairgoers to enjoy.

For the first time this year, the fair was held over two long weekends, starting July 3-5.

The event continues Wednesday, July 8 through Sunday, July 12, at the Santa Maria Fairpark, with the 2026 Concert Series continuing to be a main highlight.

On Thursday, July 9, Everclear will perform, with special guest Billy Williams. Then, on Friday, July 10, Dylan Scott and Moonshine Crazy will take the stage.

The fair will conclude its performances on Saturday, July 11, featuring Rodney Atkins and Pryor Baird.

All concerts are set to start at 7 p.m., with seating options including grandstand seating with fair admission and premium VIP seating upgrades.

In addition to the concert lineup, the fair will continue to host its promotional days.

One such event is Cattleman and Farmers Day on July 10, which is also Youth Day. On this day, children aged 12 and under can enter for free when accompanied by a paid adult.

The final day of the fair, Sunday, July 12, will be dedicated to the fair’s Fiesta Day celebrations.

Carnival rides and other general fair attractions are still available, with unlimited-ride wristbands offered for regular use and front-of-the-line access.

Although presale admission ended in June, standard entry is still available for adults, seniors, and youth.

Additionally, children aged five and under can attend the fair for free until its final day.

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