Santa Barbara County hosts 13th annual Veteran’s Stand Down event

Santa Barbara County agencies, leaders, and volunteers come together to give something back to homeless veterans.

Homeless and at-risk veterans were offered free haircuts, clothes and essential services at Santa Barbara County's 13th Annual Veteran’s Stand Down event. Organizers said this gives people the chance to not only thank veterans for their service and sacrifices, but to show how much it means to them.

Supervisor Steve Lavagnino represents Santa Maria in the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.

“All of Santa Barbara County gets to tell our veterans how much we appreciate everything they've done for us and the way we do that is we try to get back where we see needs,” Lavagnino said.

The event was held in Santa Maria. Lavagnino said about 500 people volunteered their time and service for this day.

Army Veteran Matt Ramirez said he’s grateful for the stand down and the sense of community veterans and locals can build. He said he looks forward to this event every year.

“It's always good to get together with the community and the people and just the love and support they have for the veterans and each other is just really, really wonderful,” Ramirez said.

The fairgrounds were divided up into different areas. One spot supplied veterans with food and warm clothes. Another area handed out bus rides, legal advice and other services such as resume assistance, educational resources and readjustment counseling. Active duty airmen and guardians from Vandenberg Space Force base helped veterans by carrying their supplies.

“Oh, to see something like this is it's truly, truly an honor,” Ramirez said. “Actions definitely do speak louder than words and to see all the hard work and dedication people put into this event means a whole lot. It means a world of difference. “

Free bus rides were available for veterans across the county so that they could make the event.

Randy Smith, who lives in Guadalupe, started attending Stand Down right before the COVID-19 pandemic. When he’s there, Randy, who serviced in the navy, is able to pick up basic supplies for himself, but what he loves is spending the day talking to people with shared expenses.

“It means a whole lot that that they're giving back to us to let us know that you care,” Smith said.