Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail expansion approved

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors has approved the next step in expanding the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria.

The approval allows the design and construction process to move forward as the county continues planning for future jail capacity needs.

The expansion project would add one-and-a-half new housing units, or 384 beds, to the facility.

County documents say the expansion also includes a secure connection to the existing jail, a new central utility plant, and other site improvements.

The Northern Branch Jail opened in 2021 and houses people from across Santa Barbara County.

