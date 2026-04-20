Santa Barbara County plans $20 million for mental health facilities in Santa Maria

Santa Barbara County is planning to build two new mental health facilities near the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria following a proposed $20 million investment from the state.

The state announced its intent to award the funding to expand behavioral health care in North County. The project will fund two residential facilities offering short-term support, with an average stay of up to 30 days.

Suzanne Grimmesey, public information officer for Santa Barbara County Behavioral Health, said the facilities are meant to fill a gap for people who still need support before returning to the community.

"They're technically called social rehabilitation facilities as far as how they're licensed, but it will be 32 additional beds. They are designed to decrease the waitlists for current community rehab treatment services to keep people here in our county," Grimmesey said.

"It works as a step down for people that are being discharged from our acute psychiatric hospital 'PUF' or being discharged from the jail," Grimmesey said.

Right now, when this level of care is not available locally, people are often sent out of the area. Tom Franklin, president of NAMI, noted the ongoing challenges for those needing care.

"The county will ship people off to other areas, Ventura, L.A., Bakersfield, so not only is it more expensive, but then family members have a really hard time getting to those places to visit their loved ones," Franklin said.

"It's gotten better over the years but there's still a real shortage of beds. When somebody's being released from the jail, it's really difficult to find a bed," Franklin said.

While the project would add 32 beds in North County, advocates say the need is still greater. Construction is not expected to be completed until 2029.

"It's urgent. We need the beds today, but that's just not how it works. Getting the funding is the biggest piece," Franklin said.

County leaders support the project, but formal approval is still pending. The project still needs to go before county supervisors for approval.

