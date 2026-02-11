Santa Barbara County urges measles vaccination as cases rise in California

The Santa Barbara County Health Department is urging residents to make sure they are vaccinated against measles as cases increase across California.

As of February 9 the state has reported 17 measles cases, including an outbreak of eight related cases in Shasta County, it's the first measles outbreak in California since 2020.

While there are currently no reported cases in Santa Barbara County, local health officials say they are closely monitoring the situation and working with healthcare providers to keep the community informed and protected.

“Measles is one of the most contagious and dangerous diseases, capable of causing severe pneumonia, brain complications, and even death,” said County Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg.

Measles spreads easily through the air, and health officials say about 90% of unvaccinated people exposed to the virus will become infected.

Symptoms typically begin with fever, cough, runny nose, and pink eye, followed by a rash. People can spread the virus four days before and four days after the rash appears.

Health officials recommend people check their vaccination status, especially before traveling.

The measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine is widely available at local pharmacies and clinics and is covered by most insurance plans, including Medi-Cal.