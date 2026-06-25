Santa Maria-Bonita School District hosting 2-day job expo

The Santa Maria-Bonita School District is hosting a two-day job expo this week.

The district is recruiting for various roles, which include instructional assistants, student supervision aides, licensed vocational nurses, and more.

The expo will take place on Friday at the Souza Student Support Center at 708 S. Miller St. from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anyone planning to attend is asked to bring a photo I.D., resume, and high school diploma or GED.

Organizers say some positions also require CPR certification or a driving record.

For more information, click here.