Santa Maria-Bonita School District parents express safety concerns for their children

It was an active Santa Maria-Bonita School District board meeting on Wednesday, as parents turned out to voice their concerns for their children’s safety.

"I went to pick my son up from school like a normal day. And, we get in the car and I ask him about his day, and he said somebody tried to hit him in the face with a pencil.” said Katherine Grose, a mom of a first grader in the district.

She and her fiance Patrick Flatley say for the past 2 weeks, they tell me they don't feel comfortable sending their son to school.

"I, message to his teacher asking if she saw this, and, she confirmed it. then we have since then gone kind of looking for answers. And we're not really getting any from administration." said Grose.

This incident, and others similar to it are what brought them, and other parents from across the district to Wednesday night's district board meeting.

"My purpose today is to ask for, for some kind of reform of these policies, somebody to look at these policies and see where the flaws last. Because I truly believe in this inclusion. I believe that every kid has a right to education and equality in school.” said Flatley.

Two parents from other schools in the district, who declined an on camera interview told KSBY about instances of their children being physically attacked, and verbally threatened.

The parents at the meeting say the schools did not communicate with them about the incidents.

In a statement the school district said:

"While we cannot discuss the specifics of school incidents involving students, the Santa Maria-Bonita School District thoroughly investigates each alleged incident of behavior violations in accordance with school board policy [simbli.eboardsolutions.com].

Decisions regarding discipline for student behavior at school, including suspension and expulsion, are made in keeping with this school board policy.

The well-being and safety of SMBSD students is our primary concern at the district, and decisions including discipline are made in order to support all students.

SMBSD Student Services works closely with students and families involved in these matters, ensuring all students have access to educational opportunities in an orderly school environment that protects their safety and security, ensuring their welfare and well-being, and promoting their learning and development."

"I want my son to be able to return to school, to the school I love and believe in. But I also need to know he's safe." said Grose.