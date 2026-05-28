Santa Maria-Bonita School District to host job expo

The Santa Maria-Bonita School District is set to host a two-day Job Expo next month as they look to recruit new personnel for the district.

The event will take place on June 26th from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and June 27th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Souza Student Support Center in Santa Maria.

The district, which currently consists of 17 elementary schools and 4 junior high schools, will be looking to hire instructional assistants, student supervision aides, licensed vocational nurses and other personnel.

The expo will streamline the hiring process with qualified attendees able to complete the entire application, required testing and initial interviews, during the event.

Those wishing to participate in the expo must bring a form of standard documentation and a current resume.

Some positions require specific records or certificates such as a CPR/First Aid certification or a DMV driving record printout.

To learn more about specific requirements contact the district at (805) 361-8122.