Santa Maria burglary suspect arrested

A Santa Maria burglary suspect is now behind bars.

Santa Maria police say they responded to the 1700 block of S. Thornburg Street at around 3 a.m. Wednesday after reports of a burglary in progress. When officers arrived, the alleged victims told police the person had already left.

Officers searched the area and said they found a person acting erratically in the area of Shiela and Lincoln, who they say was determined to be the suspect.

Edilfonso Diaz, 44, of Santa Maria is now facing charges of burglary and elder abuse. Police say he also had a $100,000 felony warrant out for his arrest.

Diaz was booked into the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria.