Santa Maria cancels Pumpkin Smashing event amid E. coli concerns

The City of Santa Maria Utilities Department has canceled its annual Pumpkin Smashing Event scheduled for Saturday, November 7, as a precaution following a recent public health event in neighboring San Luis Obispo County.

The cancellation comes as San Luis Obispo County health officials investigate cases of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli that may be connected to Brookshire Farms, a popular pumpkin patch in San Luis Obispo. Health officials have confirmed five cases, but investigators have not determined the source of the infections.

The Santa Maria event had been scheduled from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center and was intended to give community members a way to compost leftover pumpkins rather than send them to the landfill.

Organizers say residents are encouraged to place pumpkins and other food waste in their green organics carts for collection.