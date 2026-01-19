Santa Maria celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.

It’s been more than 60 years since Martin Luther King Jr delivered his iconic “I have a dream" speech. Leaders in Santa Maria they will not allow his message to fade away.

“I feel like we've waited a long time to make a difference, so I feel we have to get on it,” said Jasmine Trevino, an attendee at the public event.

This year, the theme of the NAACP’s nationwide celebration for Martin Luther King Jr. is “The Fierce urgency of now”.

Lawanda Lyons-Pruitt, the Santa Maria and Lompoc division’s president, said Dr. King’s fight for civil rights is as important as ever, especially following recent ICE detentions in the U.S.

“Due process is on the line," Lyons-Pruitt said. "I believe that most people are law abiding citizens and so we have to follow the law. Everyone else, including the federal government and the people and those different departments, they need to follow the law.”

Some of the people who attended the event echoed that belief, saying they're growing tired of the government's inaction.

Gabriela Link said she went as a humanitarian.

“I think that a lot of people have kind of stood behind the scenes and just kind of been watching what's unfolding and I think the reaction should be now," Link said.

Lyons-Pruitt said the various organizations participating in the event are following one of Dr. King’s core beliefs... and that is No one can walk alone.

“it's important that people understand, this is urgent, and we need to work together, and we need to stand, and we need to take a stand to protect our country and protect our people," Lyons-Pruitt said. "We need to love each other.”

Younger attendees said they’re prepared to fight for the beliefs Dr. King stood for. Jordin Vaccaro's hope is to have a positive impact on their community and the people they share it with.

“I think it's very important that our voices are heard," Vaccaro said. "It gives us a platform to speak out about what's happening in the world and also to advocate for ourselves and what we do in the community and help better community and the future generations that come after us.”