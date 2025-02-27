Santa Maria Chamber webinar helps businesses prepare for potential ICE enforcement in the workplace

Business leaders and professionals in Santa Maria concerned about ongoing immigration enforcement got some of their questions answered at a Chamber of Commerce webinar on Wednesday.

With over 400 attendees statewide and over 20 local business professionals in attendance, a webinar through the California Chamber of Commerce focused on immigration enforcement for businesses and what they need to know.

“We come into this as confidently as possible so we can know what to do, how to do it and when to do it," PathPoint Employment Specialist Arnold Vasquez explained.

For Vasquez, it was a learning experience that helped dispel worries of mass deportation situations at the workplace.

“I learned there is a whole process that the employer or organization or the business can follow to make sure that everything's done in an orderly manner, that there's no chaos," he said.

From the rights you have if ICE enters the office to the ins and outs of I-9 audits and their importance, attendees at the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce were able to ask their own questions at the end of the webinar.

“I think being prepared really helps ease any concerns or fear, you know, what those situations may entail," said Molly Alves, the chamber's Vice President of Operations and Membership.

The webinar concluded with a best practices slide that left attendees with major points:



Cooperate with ICE as much as possible

Do not give out confidential info

Employees have a right to remain silent

Take I-9s seriously

Consult with counsel when you have questions

“We all hear about these particular one out of a hundred worst-case scenarios, but no one really talks about that 99% of how we can better be prepared," Vasquez concluded.

If you're a local business owner with more questions about what to do if ICE visits your business, you can visit the American Immigration Lawyers Association.