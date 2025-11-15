Santa Maria City Council to consider funding for Highway 101 interchange project

Drivers who rely on the Highway 101 and Broadway interchange in Santa Maria may eventually see major changes to the corridor, as city leaders prepare to vote on a new funding step tied to the long-planned redesign project.

Many residents say the interchange has become increasingly congested as Santa Maria's population continues to grow.

“It just gets really slow and backed up at times,” said resident John Sheehan. “And when it does, it gets dangerous.”

The project was originally identified as a transportation priority through Measure A, the countywide half-cent sales tax approved in 2008 with 79% support from Santa Barbara County voters.

Measure A funding helps cities and transportation agencies secure funds needed to pursue larger state and federal transportation funding.

Now, the City of Santa Maria is considering more than $1.57 million to continue engineering and environmental work required before final design and construction.

Public Works Director Brett Fulgoni said next week’s vote is a key step in the process.

“What’s up on City Council on Tuesday is the project approval and environmental document we need to prepare in order to move the project forward to construction,” Fulgoni said.

Two potential redesign concepts remain under review: a diverging diamond interchange and a roundabout-based layout. Both are meant to improve safety, traffic flow, and merging conditions.

For commuters like Tanner Hall, timing matters.

“Traffic leading up to that exit gets a little backed up in the morning hours and during rush hour in the afternoon,” Hall said. “So I think the project is needed, but it’s going to be a big lift.”

The total estimated project cost is around $70 million, with funding being coordinated between the city, the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG), and Caltrans.

“We have $14 million from Measure A, and we currently also have about $8 million in gas tax funding,” said Sarkes Khachek, Director of Programming for SBCAG.

Khachek said additional competitive funding will be pursued once the project reaches the construction-ready stage.

“We’ll start looking for those grants in 2027 and secure the grants for the construction year, which is 2029,” he said.

Caltrans, which operates Highway 101, will continue overseeing compliance and safety requirements throughout the planning and building process.

“We are in the early stages of this process,” said Kevin Drabrinski with Caltrans District 5. “It’s a really comprehensive review of the project.”

Environmental review is expected to remain underway through 2027, and officials say more public workshops and updated design materials will be released as the project progresses.

The Santa Maria City Council is expected to vote on the $1.57 million funding item at its next meeting.