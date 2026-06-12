Santa Maria Coalition holds emergency meeting following deadly crash

Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley held an emergency coalition meeting Wednesday following the deadly crash that claimed the lives of five young people and left the community searching for ways to heal.

The deadly crash happened on Sunday, June 7 around 1:40 a.m. at South Broadway and Miller Street in Santa Maria.

The meeting, held at Vista Church, brought together coalition members and community members to discuss immediate needs and potential next steps.

Gabi Delgado, coalition coordinator for Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley, said the organization’s first priority is supporting those affected by the tragedy.

“First and foremost, our hearts are with the family members, their loved ones during this very difficult time,” Delgado said. “Our community is grieving alongside them.”

Delgado described the crash as an event that has deeply impacted Santa Maria and prompted coalition leaders to quickly organize a discussion about how the community can respond.

“We held an emergency coalition meeting to discuss our next steps to address the situation,” Delgado said. “Ultimately, we want to prevent this from happening again.”

According to Delgado, the immediate focus is not on assigning blame but on ensuring community members have access to support and resources as they process their grief.

“Our community needs resources right now,” Delgado said. “Our main focus is making sure that our community is being taken care of.”

Delgado said the meeting began with a period of silence, reflecting the grief many residents are feeling.

Participants also discussed the importance of continuing prevention efforts and finding ways to come together during a difficult time.

“I think the one thing that was touched upon was how we need to come together as a community,” Delgado said. “We can’t play the blame game.We’re not blaming anyone.”

As families, friends and classmates continue to mourn, Delgado is encouraging people to reach out for support if they need it.

“The one thing that we really want to emphasize is to seek support,” Delgado said. “Don’t be afraid to call somebody. It’s okay not to be okay.”

She said support can come from friends, family members or other trusted individuals and encouraged community members to stay connected in the days and weeks ahead.

Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley’s next regularly scheduled coalition meeting is set for July 7, though Delgado said additional meetings could be held sooner due to the urgency of the situation.

A sixth person in the crash 24-year-old Aurelio Matias is in critical condition.

Police are encouraging anyone with additional information related to the crash to call the Santa Maria Police Department Traffic Unit at (805) 928-3781, extension 1139.