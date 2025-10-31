Santa Maria community celebrates Día de los Muertos at Battles Elementary

Community members came together at Battles Elementary in Santa Maria to celebrate Día de los Muertos. The event featured live mariachi music, community ofrendas, arts and crafts, refreshments, and more.

Kathy Serrano-Canales, principal of George Washington Battles Elementary, said, “This event is a cultural event. We wanted to give the class an opportunity to feel connected with the school. One of the most important things for us was making sure everyone has a sense of belonging.”

Día de los Muertos is a vibrant Mexican holiday honoring the memories of loved ones who have passed away.