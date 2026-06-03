Santa Maria community rallies to keep Paul Nelson Aquatic Center open year-round

Swimmers, parents and coaches packed Santa Maria City Hall Tuesday night after learning a proposed budget cut could close the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center from December through May each year.

City officials estimate the closure could save about $344,000, but community members say the impact would go far beyond the pool deck.

"When you take away the pool, you're taking away people's lives," said swimmer Vincent Velazquez.

Reagan Acosta, another swimmer, said the closure would derail months of preparation for competitive athletes.

"I would be very disappointed not to work hard to make cuts for Junior Olympics," Acosta said.

For swimmer Sydnui Dorggie, the financial stakes are personal.

"I'm also saving up for college, which is just two years, and I'll be able to work less hours and maybe not even at all if the pool is closed for that amount of time," Dorggie said.

Mike Ashmore, head coach for the Santa Maria Swim Club, said the proposal would affect everyone from beginners to competitive athletes.

"The kids that are just getting started and learning, those kids are all gone. It's literally going to be canceled for that time frame," Ashmore said.

He added that displaced swimmers could have to travel to Lompoc, Santa Barbara, or San Luis Obispo for access to a pool.

Swimmer Raymond Petti said the prospect of a closure came as a surprise.

"I was shocked, obviously. Like, the pool has been around for so long and been accessible to everybody," Petti said.

Parents also raised concerns about the long-term impact on young athletes. Victor Velazquez said the closure could cost some students their college opportunities.

"The opportunities for some of the seniors going into college are basically destroyed," Velazquez said.

After hearing from the community, city leaders agreed to continue discussions before the final budget is presented later this month. Mayor Alice Patino said the city is committed to finding a solution.

"Our goal is to address the current budget concerns and collaboratively work to explore any kind of resolution that we can have and to preserve that year-round access that is essential to so many of our kids and adults here in Santa Maria," Patino said.

City leaders will work with Santa Maria Swim Club representatives and staff to explore other options before the June 16 budget hearing.

