Santa Maria councilman unexpectedly resigns

A Santa Maria City Council member unexpectedly resigned during a meeting Tuesday, surprising his fellow council members.

During Public comment, District 1 councilman Carlos Escobedo read his letter of resignation before leaving the meeting to a round of applause.

Escobedo, who was first elected to city council in 2020, said he resigned because he was moving out of district 1 and his new address no longer meets residency requirements.

"I believe stepping down is the appropriate and responsible course of action," Escobedo said.

Escobedo said the decision came with mixed emotions, but expressed gratitude for his time in office.

"Serving the residents of District 1 and the broader Santa Maria Community has been a tremendous honor. I'm deeply grateful for the trust placed in me and the opportunity to work alongside dedicated staff and the community partners in service of our city," Escobedo said.

After turning over his letter of resignation and leaving, his fellow council member appeared to be shocked and left to figure out their next steps.

Before his resignation, Escobedo had two years left on his 2nd term.