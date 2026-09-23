Santa Maria Cruzin’ for Life car show raises money for cancer patients

The annual Cruzin’ for Life car show and cancer benefit is returning to Santa Maria, with events taking place Sept. 25-26.

The non-profit raises funds for local community members impacted by cancer — survivors, patients, family members and friends. Since the organization was established 19 years ago, it’s raised over $4,400,000 to financially support those in need.

The weekend-long car show and benefit kicks off on Friday, Sept. 25, with a parade down Broadway. Lowriders, hot rods, classic cars, and more will make their way through downtown, and cancer survivors and car enthusiasts alike are encouraged to line up at Morrison Ave. starting at 5:30 p.m. to watch the procession.

Road closures will be in place from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. between Main Street and Stowell Road.

The festivities continue on Saturday, with a car show and burnout contest beginning at 9 a.m. at the Santa Maria Fairpark. Participants may register their car until Sept. 26, and prizes will be offered for the car voted as “Survivor’s Favorite.” Drivers who register in a car club must arrive and park together.

The burnout competition will start at 1 p.m. on Thornburg Street, with drivers competing in categories such as biggest smoker, longest burnout and popped tire.

A dinner and auction will follow the car show, from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Fairpark. Cocktails and dinner will be served, and guests will be able to bid in both a live and silent auction, with proceeds going to local cancer patients and survivors.