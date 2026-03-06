Santa Maria Elks Rodeo kicks off ticket sales Friday morning

The 83rd annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo kicked off with ticket sales beginning Friday morning.

Pre-sale tickets are available, including tickets for box seats. Last year, box seats sold out in less than three minutes.

According to the event’s website, tickets should only be purchased on the official website or at the on-site box office, which will be open two hours prior to each event.

The event’s website also discourages buying tickets from people on social media as they may be scams. There are no other authorized vendors selling tickets online.

Santa Maria Elks Rodeo opens on May 27th and closes on May 31st.

For more information, visit www.elksrec.com/p/tickets.