Santa Maria enforces fireworks regulations and offers reporting resources

With the Fourth of July holiday approaching, the City of Santa Maria encourages residents to celebrate responsibly while introducing updated tools and resources aimed at curbing illegal activities.

"Safe and sane" fireworks, sold to benefit nonprofit groups at 23 licensed booths, will be available starting at Noon on Sunday, June 28.

"Safe and sane" fireworks are classified as consumer-grade pyrotechnics that stay on the ground, do not explode, and are designed to minimize risk of injury or property damage.

Examples of “Safe and sane” fireworks include fountains, sparklers and smoke balls.

However, it is important to note that city ordinance limits the use of these fireworks to a strict 12-hour window: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on the Fourth of July itself.

The city is also emphasizing its reporting structure for illegal fireworks. Residents can contact the fireworks hotline at (805) 925-0951, extension 3473 (FIRE).

Officials are encouraging witnesses to provide documentary evidence, such as photos or videos, to support the administrative citation process.

Anyone using illegal fireworks may face a $1,000 fine. The City of Santa Maria issued 119 citations last year, each at $1,000.

Recognizing the stress fireworks can place on animals, the City of Santa Maria is also offering support for pet owners.

The County Animal Services facility at 548 West Foster Road will offer pet crate loans from Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Additionally, the department is hosting a Pet Relaxation Clinic on July 3rd from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., where residents can also access free microchips, collars, and ID tags.

For residents looking to signal their caution, the city will also be offering free “Noise Sensitive Resident Lives Here” yard signs, available in both English and Spanish at City Hall.