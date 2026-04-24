Santa Maria High School tennis team makes a comeback after decades-long dry spell

For the first time in approximately three decades, players on the Santa Maria High School boys tennis team are league champions.

School officials say they were the underdogs at the start of the season, with all but one of the players having never picked up a racket before joining the team earlier this year.

But under head coach and veteran P.E. teacher Naomi Nordwall, the team put in the long hours needed to pull off this victory.

"I'm just really excited to see where tennis goes in Santa Maria," Nordwall said. "I think Santa Maria is not known necessarily for a sport like tennis but I'm really excited to have players who are bringing tennis back into our community."

"It makes me feel like super happy. I'm like so glad that we won league and we kept on proving and stuff," said Gustavo Vejesus, Santa Maria High School tennis player.

The team now has its sights set on the CIF playoffs.

