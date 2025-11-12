Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Santa Maria honors veterans with new plaque at Freedom Monument

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Santa Maria Veterans Day ceremony 2025
The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and the City of Santa Maria welcomed community members to a Veterans Day event at the Freedom Monument Veterans Memorial on Tuesday.

Local veteran associations were recognized with a new Veteran Associations Plaque.

All veterans who have served were honored, and there was also a special tribute to the 113 Santa Maria Valley veterans who died in conflicts from World War I through the latest wars on terrorism.

"It's good to focus on the veterans and know what that means to our way of life," said Robert Hatch, Freedom Monument co-founder. "We wouldn't be having this conversation, to be able to express our free thoughts, if it wasn't for veterans."

