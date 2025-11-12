Santa Maria honors veterans with new plaque at Freedom Monument

The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and the City of Santa Maria welcomed community members to a Veterans Day event at the Freedom Monument Veterans Memorial on Tuesday.

Local veteran associations were recognized with a new Veteran Associations Plaque.

All veterans who have served were honored, and there was also a special tribute to the 113 Santa Maria Valley veterans who died in conflicts from World War I through the latest wars on terrorism.

"It's good to focus on the veterans and know what that means to our way of life," said Robert Hatch, Freedom Monument co-founder. "We wouldn't be having this conversation, to be able to express our free thoughts, if it wasn't for veterans."

