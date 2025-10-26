Santa Maria hosts 15th annual Dia de Los Muertos festival

The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, along with PLAY Inc., Allan Hancock College, and the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, held its 15th Annual Dia de Los Muertos Festival on Sunday, October 26. The free, family-friendly event took place at the Fine Arts Complex on the Allan Hancock College campus.

Visitors took part in cultural activities and crafts, explored food, and visited vendors. They also viewed community and family altars, including the Tree of Life. The festival also featured live traditional music and dance performances, with contests and prizes throughout the day.

Siboney Guardado, an attendee, shares, "It's very important for us and the community. Sometimes, we need a place for all of us to come together. And it feels like Hancock College has given that opportunity this time around."

Day of the Dead honors the memories of loved ones who have passed away. Visitors observed traditional elements such as marigolds, sugar skulls, face painting, and more.