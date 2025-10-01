Santa Maria launches citywide road resurfacing project

The City of Santa Maria has begun a citywide road resurfacing project that is expected to continue through mid-November.

Officials say motorists should expect temporary delays across the city during the work.

The project is part of the city’s ongoing Smart City, Safe City program, which uses data from the Pavement Condition Index to assess street conditions. According to the city, the Department of Public Works develops repair projects based on this data and available funds, largely from local tax revenue and gasoline sales.

Work will include removing existing traffic striping, applying a chip seal, repainting striping and installing new traffic loops. The city has contracted Pavement Coating Company for the $3 million project.

Affected residents and businesses will be notified in advance about parking and limited access. Driveway access to businesses will remain open.

Officials are urging drivers to follow temporary construction signs and slow down in work zones to protect both workers and the public.

The streets that are part of this project are scheduled to be chip-sealed on the following days:



Oct. 1–2 — Betteravia Road (South Broadway to A Street); Western Avenue (Morrison Avenue to Stowell Road)

Oct. 3 and Oct. 6 — Bradley Road (Stowell Road to Betteravia Road); Cook Street (Miller Street to Broadway); Western Avenue (Cook Street to Morrison Avenue)

Oct. 7–8 — Betteravia Road (Miller Street to Highway 101); Alvin Avenue (Blosser Road to Curryer Street)

Oct. 9–10 — Blosser Road (Donovan Road to Morrison Avenue)

Oct. 9 and Oct. 13–14 — Alvin Avenue (Curryer Street to College Drive)

Oct. 10 — Alvin Avenue (College Drive to Suey Road)

Oct. 13–14 — Blosser Road (Morrison Avenue to Betteravia Road)

The work began on September 24 and chip-sealing has already been completed along certain sections of Hidden Pines Way, Preisker Lane, Carlotti Drive, Suey Road, McCoy Lane, Stowell Road, Jones Street, Main Street, Bradley Road, Morrison Avenue, and Enos Drive.