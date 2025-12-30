Santa Maria man arrested after being found with multiple firearms

A Santa Maria man was arrested Monday evening after police reportedly found several firearms in his possession.

According to the Santa Maria Police Department (SMPD), officers responded to the 400 block of West McElhaney on Sunday around 7:19 p.m. for a report of an assault with a firearm.

48-year-old Santa Maria resident Joel Blanchard was identified as the suspect.

SMPD says Blanchard fled the scene prior to the officers' arrival.

On Monday at around 5:30 p.m., officers reportedly located Blanchard driving in the area of Williams Street and Elm Avenue.

SMPD says a traffic stop was conducted, and the suspect was taken into custody.

According to the agency, a search of Blanchard's vehicle revealed multiple firearms, including an AR-15-style rifle and high-capacity magazines.

A subsequent search warrant was served at Blanchard’s residence, where additional firearms, ammunition, high-capacity magazines, and body armor were reportedly located.

Blanchard was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on multiple weapons-related charges.