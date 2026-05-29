Santa Maria man arrested in child pornography investigation

The Santa Maria Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect related to a child pornography investigation.

Police say the lengthy investigation was a partnership between the department's Special Victims Unit and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

On Thursday, May 28, detectives arrested Eric Servin Perez, 37, of Santa Maria on suspicion of possessing illicit material involving minors.

Investigators urge anyone with further information about this case or other crimes involving the exploitation of children to contact the Santa Maria Police Department.